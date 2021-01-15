Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 494,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 317,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company has a market cap of $309.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,332 shares of company stock valued at $317,544 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

