Joseph W. Sutton Sells 63,674 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.