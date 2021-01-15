Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 292.9% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

