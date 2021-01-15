Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $44.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.28.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,697. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $52.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

