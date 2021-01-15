John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 146,330 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
