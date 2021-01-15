John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.37

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.83. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 146,330 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

