John Francis Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $13,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $81,889.40.

On Monday, November 23rd, John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28.

On Monday, November 2nd, John Francis Kelly sold 413 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $16,367.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -296.37, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

