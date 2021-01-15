Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,985 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of MU stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.