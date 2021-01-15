Joel L. Poppen Sells 4,985 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MU stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

