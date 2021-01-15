JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,377.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $974,966.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,790 shares of company stock worth $129,704. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 7,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,323. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.