Jingbin Wang Sells 100,000 Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Stock

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,816.36.

EAM opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. East Africa Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Get East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) alerts:

About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.