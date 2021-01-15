Jingbin Wang Sells 100,000 Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Stock

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,816.36.
EAM opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. East Africa Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
About East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V)
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.