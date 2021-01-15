Jewel Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Jewel has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $273.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Jewel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Jewel Coin Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.