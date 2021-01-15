Jennifer Tejada Sells 52,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,204,280.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00.

Shares of PD stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after buying an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

