Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telia Company AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 73,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,370. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

