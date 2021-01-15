Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,178.86 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,932.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,029.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

