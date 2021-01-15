Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€9.80” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.15 ($10.77).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

