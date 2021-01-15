Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

SBRA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,629. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 272,482 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after purchasing an additional 527,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 670,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

