Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

