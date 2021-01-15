Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.33. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.19.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

