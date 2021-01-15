Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 244.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 308.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

