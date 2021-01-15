Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Olympus Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olympus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Olympus has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.68.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

