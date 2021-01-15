Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.26.

Five Below stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

