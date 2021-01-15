Jefferies Financial Group Comments on comScore, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of comScore in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SCOR stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 15.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in comScore by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 499,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of comScore by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

