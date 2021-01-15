Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYND. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after acquiring an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,127,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.