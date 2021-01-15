Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Telecom Italia in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 50,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,944. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.00. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

