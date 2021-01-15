Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.