Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.9% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.