Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

KKPNF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.09.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

