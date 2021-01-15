Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $122.49. 8,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,527. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 155.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,116,000 after buying an additional 76,193 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

