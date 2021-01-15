JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Buy.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 509. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

