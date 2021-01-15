Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 12,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 65,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

