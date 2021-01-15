Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.56

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 14023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.