James Grant Conroy Sells 26,935 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Grant Conroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

