J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.28

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $22.86. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 690,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,872,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 4,837.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.