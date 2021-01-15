IZE 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,792.00 (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, IZE has traded 98.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a total market capitalization of $994.04 million and $60,792.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00107239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061015 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00233789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00056433 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.46 or 0.83608720 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE Token Trading

IZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

