Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,685. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

