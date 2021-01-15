ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.89

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Burney Co. grew its position in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

