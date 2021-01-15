ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.89

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $79.87, with a volume of 329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07.
In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Burney Co. grew its position in ITT by 32.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ITT (NYSE:ITT)
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.
