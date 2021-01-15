iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Stake Cut by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of iStar worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iStar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 262,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iStar by 944.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 67.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:STAR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

iStar Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

