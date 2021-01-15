iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) is Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $254.50. 7,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

