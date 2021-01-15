iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $101.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

