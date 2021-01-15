iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.34

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.21, with a volume of 6622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

