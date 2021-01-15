iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,060,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

