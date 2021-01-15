iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

