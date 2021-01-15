iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lifted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 117,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 94,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.