iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,077,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $117.05. 1,854,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day moving average is $116.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.