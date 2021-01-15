iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.