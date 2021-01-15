iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.9% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.48. 8,034,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92.

