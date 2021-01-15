iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.35

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 278661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

