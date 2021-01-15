iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 58,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 465.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 38,641,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,423,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

