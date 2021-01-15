iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.