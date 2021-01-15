iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,200,000. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $74.35. 2,390,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.