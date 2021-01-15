iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after buying an additional 947,685 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.83. 1,037,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,508. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

